Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,523 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Indivior Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,583,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,954,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

