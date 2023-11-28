Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Holdings Reduced by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,768 shares. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

