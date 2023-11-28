Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 4,990 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,475. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

