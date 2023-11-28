Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 4,990 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,475. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.