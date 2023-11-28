Insider Selling: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells 38,837 Shares of Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,331. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

