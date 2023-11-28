Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 13,702,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

