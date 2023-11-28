Insider Selling: VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Chairman Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $19,110.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VirTra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 114,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get VirTra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 79.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.