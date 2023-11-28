Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $156.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $158.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

