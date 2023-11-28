Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,841. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

