Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,458,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Intel worth $11,150,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,776,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.62, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

