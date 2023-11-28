Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 12,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ LINK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,893. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Featured Articles

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

