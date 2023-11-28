Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.82

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 414786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.