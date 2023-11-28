Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.82

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 414786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
