Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 158,937 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $37.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $777.30 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,222,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 585,652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 319,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 208,050 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 253,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

