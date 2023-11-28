Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 207,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.