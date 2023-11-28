Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Position Boosted by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 76,258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,544. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

