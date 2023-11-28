Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,023,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.