Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.41

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 63625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,123,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16,581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

