Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 291% compared to the typical volume of 1,237 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.