iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.82. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
