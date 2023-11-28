iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.82. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iPower Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.