IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8,003.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,460 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.