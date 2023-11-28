iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 2,362 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Masco by 577.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Masco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Masco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 356,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

