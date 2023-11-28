iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,583 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Gartner by 58.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 40.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $432.57. 60,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.94. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $433.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.