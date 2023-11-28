iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,745 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

NBIX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,798. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

