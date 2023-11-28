iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,160 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,634. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

