iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 509,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,989,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 160.4% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 427,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

