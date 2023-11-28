iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $316,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. 238,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

