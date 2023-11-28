iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $323,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 20,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.