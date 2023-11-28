iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $482,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $776,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 106,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

