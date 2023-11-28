iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $547,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,533. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

