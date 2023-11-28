iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. 396,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $223.81. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

