iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $77.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

