iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,195 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.25. 31,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,341. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

