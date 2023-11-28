iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,149 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. 804,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,812. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.