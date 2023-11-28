iSAM Funds UK Ltd Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.49. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

