iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 735,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
