iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $311,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 735,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

