iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 438,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

