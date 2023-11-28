iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 109,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,851. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

