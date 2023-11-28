iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.38

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 36545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

