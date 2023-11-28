iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.61

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 125514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
