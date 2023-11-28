iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,974 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.