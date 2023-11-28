iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $194,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,470,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,384,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

