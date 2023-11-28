iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. 423,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

