iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after buying an additional 517,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,867,783. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

