iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,758 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 420,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,591. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

