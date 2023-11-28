iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

