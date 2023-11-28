iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $117.48

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.48 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 314617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,483 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

