iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 46,469 shares.The stock last traded at $270.60 and had previously closed at $272.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.13 and its 200 day moving average is $275.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after buying an additional 774,676 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,788,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

