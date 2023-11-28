iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 380,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

