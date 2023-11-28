ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.68. 61,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

