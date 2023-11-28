Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 49,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 43,746 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $25.43.

The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

