Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 17,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 418,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,925,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 608,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

